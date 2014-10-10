Oct 10 Prologue SA :

* Says its subsidiary Alhambra Eidos do Brasil gains telecommunication licence from Brazilian market regulator

* Licence effective as of Oct. 31

* Alhambra will be able to install and use networks based on its own lines as well as those of other operators