Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Dec 10 Prologue :
* Files on December 9 a public exchange offer for shares of O2i
* Offer proposes to shareholders to tender their shares on the basis of 3 new Prologue shares for 2 O2i shares
* Offer also proposes 3 new Prologue shares for 2 O2i convertible bonds
* Offer also proposes cash payment of 0.05 euros for 1 O2i warrant
* Schedule of the offer will be determined by the French market authority
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)