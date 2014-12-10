Dec 10 Prologue :

* Files on December 9 a public exchange offer for shares of O2i

* Offer proposes to shareholders to tender their shares on the basis of 3 new Prologue shares for 2 O2i shares

* Offer also proposes 3 new Prologue shares for 2 O2i convertible bonds

* Offer also proposes cash payment of 0.05 euros for 1 O2i warrant

* Schedule of the offer will be determined by the French market authority

