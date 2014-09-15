By Soyoung Kim and Greg Roumeliotis
NEW YORK, Sept 15 Private equity firm AEA
Investors is nearing an agreement to buy packaging equipment
company Pro Mach Inc for around $1 billion, according to people
familiar with the matter, the latest in a series of private
equity deals in the packaging sector.
Loveland, Ohio-based Pro Mach provides packaging products,
including bottle-capping machinery and labeling equipment, for
food and drink, pharmaceutical, consumer goods and industrial
companies.
The people asked not to be named because the matter is not
public. Representatives for AEA Investors and Pro Mach did not
respond to requests for comment. Jordan Co, the New York-based
buyout firm that owns Pro Mach, also did not respond to requests
for comment.
Reuters reported in May that Jordan was working with
Barclays Plc to prepare a sale. Jordan and some members
of Pro Mach's management team acquired the company in 2011 from
Odyssey Investment Partners LLC, another private equity firm,
for an undisclosed amount.
