May 9 Promate Solutions :

* Says it to pay cash dividend of T$5 per share for 2015

* Says ex-dividend date May 25, last date before book closure May 26 with book closure period from May 27 to May 31

* Says record date May 31

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/yBgN

