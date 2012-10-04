LONDON Oct 4 Promethean World PLC : * Y ear-to-date group revenue was £123.2M, 30.0% lower than the same period in

2011 * Third quarter group revenue was £40.0M, down 41.2% versus the third quarter

in 2011 * In the short term, education markets constrained by customer funding issues,

in the US and Europe * For 2013, the group expects that market conditions will continue to remain

difficult