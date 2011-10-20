* Q3 revenue 68 mln stg vs 71.3 mln stg yr-ago

Oct 20 Interactive whiteboard maker Promethean World posted a 5 percent drop in its third-quarter revenue, hurt by a decline in state education budgets in the United States.

"Looking ahead, we expect market conditions to remain difficult, with continued budgetary uncertainty and constraints particularly in the U.S. and Europe," the company said in a statement.

Last month, a report by federal auditors in the United States stated that public schools would cut spending on education as the extra funding they received from the U.S. economic stimulus plan comes to an end and their finances continue to deteriorate.

Government Accountability Office in the United States last month stated that 41 percent of schools last year experienced funding decreases and 72 percent anticipate further cuts this school year.

Promethean, which derives more than two-thirds of its revenue from schools in the United States, said the quarter and year-to-date results were in line with full-year expectations.

July-September revenue was 68 million pounds, compared with 71.3 million pounds last year.

Year-to-date group revenue was 175.9 million pounds, 9 percent lower than last year.

Promethean shares, which have shed 17 percent since the company posted a lower first-half pretax profit in July, closed at 49.5 pence on Wednesday on the London Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Juhi Arora in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)