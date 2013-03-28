BRIEF-Lumos Networks suspends Q4 2016 earnings call
* Lumos Networks suspends fourth quarter of 2016 earnings call
TAIPEI, March 28 Taiwanese chipmaker ProMOS Technologies Inc said on Thursday that it has agreed to sell its 12-inch wafer fab to Silicon Valley-based contract chipmaker GlobalFoundries, after failing to dispose of the asset in two previous auctions.
ProMos, whose shares were delisted due to its heavy debt burden, has not been able to find a buyer for the facility since 2011 to repay loans to banks including Taiwan Cooperative Financial Holding Co Ltd, Chinatrust Financial Holding Co Ltd and state-owned Bank of Taiwan.
A banking source told Reuters earlier that ProMOS had hoped to sell the facility for T$20 billion ($669.42 million).
A company spokesman at ProMOS declined to give details on the value of the deal.
ProMOS's problems reflect the state of the global dynamic random access memory (DRAM) industry, which is struggling to keep afloat amid falling prices, stiff competition and higher costs of investing in new technology.
Japan's last DRAM chipmaker Elpida Memory Inc agreed to be bought by U.S. rival Micron Technology Inc last July.
March 3 Answers Corp, which owns the Answers.com and Multiply websites, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Friday with a plan to swap ownership of the company to creditors who are owed about $540 million, according to court documents.
NEW YORK, March 3 Lending to U.S. investment grade companies has started the year at the lowest level since 2014, as companies delay pushing mergers and acquisitions (M&A) forward before details about President Donald Trump’s tax and trade policies emerge, bankers and attorneys said.