TAIPEI, March 29 ProMOS Technologies Inc, the Taiwanese chipmaker whose shares were delisted because of its heavy debt burden, will sell the machines in its 12-inch wafer fab to U.S.-based GlobalFoundries for $300 million, a court-appointed administrator for ProMOS said on Friday.

ProMOS will ship the more than 1,000 machines to GlobalFoundries' plant in Singapore in the coming six months. It will then sell the factory in central Taiwan through an auction or direct negotiations, said Lu Daung-Yen, a member of the six-person reorganising team for the company.

"The $300 million deal doesn't include the factory building," Lu told Reuters.

ProMOS had said in a stock exchange announcement on Thursday that it agreed to sell the wafer fab to GlobalFoundries, without providing any details or value of the deal.

A banking source told Reuters earlier that ProMOS had hoped to sell the whole fab, including both the factory building and the machines in it, for T$20 billion ($670 million).

ProMos has not been able to find a buyer for the facility since 2011 to repay loans totalling T$57 billion to banks including Taiwan Cooperative Financial Holding Co Ltd, Chinatrust Financial Holding Co Ltd and state-owned Bank of Taiwan.

Its problems have become a symbol of the state of Taiwan's dynamic random access memory (DRAM) industry, which is struggling to keep afloat amid falling prices and stiff competition and higher costs of investing in new technology. ($1 = 29.8765 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Jeanny Kao; Writing by Clare Jim; Editing by Chris Gallagher)