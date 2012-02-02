* Promos advisor has signed MOU with a potential investor-sources

* Negotiations ongoing over sale of whole company or just assets-sources

TAIPEI Feb 2 Struggling Taiwan memory chip maker Promos Tech has moved one step closer to finding a strategic investor as it looks to escape from a $1.9 billion debt burden, with one potential candidate signing an initial agreement.

Three sources familiar with the situation said on Thursday that Promos' financial advisor, KPMG, told banks in a meeting on Wednesday that a potential investor has signed a memorandum of understanding.

However, whether the potential investor would buy the debt-laden maker of dynamic random access memory (DRAM) chips or only its assets is still subject to negotiation among all parties involved, including the banks which have loaned money to Promos, the sources said.

Promos was not immediately available for comment. A KPMG spokesman declined to comment.

Promos has been unable to produce its earnings and its shares have been suspended from trade since Sept. 6. It has been given low interest loans by its creditor banks at government prodding while it looks for a solution to its woes.

Its problems have become a symbol of the state of Taiwan's DRAM industry, which is struggling to keep afloat amid falling prices and stiff competition even as makers have to spend big on investment.

The island's DRAM makers have posted combined total losses of some T$215 billion ($7 billion) since 2007 and have only a combined 7 percent of the market for the chips, used in PCs, versus 45 percent for industry leader Samsung Electronics .

The amount of any capital injection by a strategic investor and details of debt allocation are also yet to be discussed on completion of due diligence, according to one of the sources, who is in one of the banks involved.

Contract chipmaker Global Foundries, owned by an Abu Dhabi state fund, and Taiwan's UMC are two of the names mentioned as potential buyers or investors. UMC CFO Chitung Liu said the company does not comment on market rumour.

Elpida Memory is also on the list but many think this is unlikely because the Japanese company is facing huge losses, which could be some $1.6 billion for year ending March, according to a report on Thursday by Japanese public broadcaster NHK.

Elpida also said last year that it would not inject capital into Promos. ($1 = 29.6565 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Faith Hung and Jeanny Kao; Writing by Clare Jim; Editing by Jonathan Standing)