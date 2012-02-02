* Promos advisor has signed MOU with a potential
investor-sources
* Negotiations ongoing over sale of whole company or just
assets-sources
TAIPEI Feb 2 Struggling Taiwan memory
chip maker Promos Tech has moved one step closer to
finding a strategic investor as it looks to escape from a $1.9
billion debt burden, with one potential candidate signing an
initial agreement.
Three sources familiar with the situation said on Thursday
that Promos' financial advisor, KPMG, told banks in a meeting on
Wednesday that a potential investor has signed a memorandum of
understanding.
However, whether the potential investor would buy the
debt-laden maker of dynamic random access memory (DRAM) chips or
only its assets is still subject to negotiation among all
parties involved, including the banks which have loaned money to
Promos, the sources said.
Promos was not immediately available for comment. A KPMG
spokesman declined to comment.
Promos has been unable to produce its earnings and its
shares have been suspended from trade since Sept. 6. It has been
given low interest loans by its creditor banks at government
prodding while it looks for a solution to its woes.
Its problems have become a symbol of the state of Taiwan's
DRAM industry, which is struggling to keep afloat amid falling
prices and stiff competition even as makers have to spend big on
investment.
The island's DRAM makers have posted combined total losses
of some T$215 billion ($7 billion) since 2007 and have only a
combined 7 percent of the market for the chips, used in PCs,
versus 45 percent for industry leader Samsung Electronics
.
The amount of any capital injection by a strategic investor
and details of debt allocation are also yet to be discussed on
completion of due diligence, according to one of the sources,
who is in one of the banks involved.
Contract chipmaker Global Foundries, owned by an Abu Dhabi
state fund, and Taiwan's UMC are two of the names
mentioned as potential buyers or investors. UMC CFO Chitung Liu
said the company does not comment on market rumour.
Elpida Memory is also on the list but many think
this is unlikely because the Japanese company is facing huge
losses, which could be some $1.6 billion for year ending March,
according to a report on Thursday by Japanese public broadcaster
NHK.
Elpida also said last year that it would not inject capital
into Promos.
($1 = 29.6565 Taiwan dollars)
(Reporting by Faith Hung and Jeanny Kao; Writing by Clare Jim;
Editing by Jonathan Standing)