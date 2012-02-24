TAIPEI Feb 24 Taiwanese memory chip maker
ProMOS Tech will sell its 12-inch wafer fab to
contract chipmaker Global Foundries, industry paper Digitimes
said on Friday, at an estimated price of T$20-30 billion ($676
million - $1 billion).
Without citing sources, the newspaper said the price Global
Foundries, owned by an Abu Dhabi state fund, will pay is much
lower than the cost of building a new 12-inch fab. Global
Foundries will also take on some of Promos' debt, the report
said.
Promos, which will be delisted on March 26, faces a $1.9
billion debt burden and has been unable to produce its earnings.
Its shares have been suspended from trade since Sept. 6 last
year.
It has been given low interest loans by its creditor banks
at government prodding while it looks for a solution to its
woes.
Its problems have become a symbol of the state of Taiwan's
dynamic random access memory (DRAM) industry, which is
struggling to keep afloat amid falling prices and stiff
competition and higher costs of investing in new technology.
Sources had told Reuters earlier this month that two
potential buyers of the wafer fab had been conducting due
diligence
($1 = 29.5805 Taiwan dollars)
(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Jonathan Standing)