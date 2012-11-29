TAIPEI Nov 29 A tender for Taiwanese chip maker
ProMOS Technologies Inc's idled fabrication plant will be
reopened next month after the deadline for an initial sale
attempt passed without bids, a semi-government body said, as
interest from foreign firms raised hopes a deal could be done.
The tender for the 12-inch wafer fab at ProMOS, which like
Taiwan's other small producers of DRAM memory chips has been hit
hard by falling prices and high capital spending costs, received
no bid documents by Thursday's deadline, the Taiwan Financial
Asset Service Corp (TFASC) said.
The semi-governmental body, which was in charge of the
auction on behalf of the creditors, said the T$19.5 billion
($660 million) base price for the assets will not be changed
when the tender reopens on Dec. 12.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co ,
United Microelectronics Corp and Global Foundries,
owned by an Abu Dhabi state fund, had been interested in buying
the assets, sources close to the situation have said.
The creditors are hoping that, when the bid reopens in two
weeks, two foreign companies that had visited the 12-inch wafer
plant will have had sufficient time to prepare bidding
documents, Lu Dong-ying, who was speaking on behalf of
creditors, told reporters on Thursday. Lu declined to name the
two companies.
ProMOS, which delisted its shares from the Taipei stock
exchange in March, has $1.9 billion in debt and halted
production last year.
Many producers of DRAM chips, a market dominated globally by
South Korea's Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and SK
Hynix Inc, are struggling as falling prices and huge
investments to stay competitive saddle them with massive losses.
Demand for personal computers, the primary user of DRAM
chips, has also been hammered as consumers switch to smartphones
and tablets.
Several DRAM producers have been forced to seek financial
help or tie-ups that would boost scale, or have moved into
higher-value semiconductors.
The chief executive of Micron Technology Inc, which
is losing money, said he expected to complete the acquisition of
failed Japanese memory chipmaker Elpida Memory Inc in
the first half of next year.