Singapore's Ezra Holdings files for U.S. bankruptcy
March 18 Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
Dec 23 Promsvyazbank :
* Q3 net interest income of 8.55 billion roubles ($157.1 million) versus 7.79 billion roubles last year
* Q3 total comprehensive income of 672 million roubles versus 1.14 billion roubles last year
* Q3 net profit 854 million roubles versus 1.14 billion roubles last year
* Says Tier 1 capital adequacy ratio of 6.62 pct at Sept. 30, 2014 versus 7.15 pct at Dec. 31, 2013
* Says total capital adequacy ratio of 11.02 pct at sept. 30, 2014 versus 11.40 pct at Dec. 31, 2013 Source text: bit.ly/1wh6Xcp Further company coverage: ($1 = 54.4300 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
RIO DE JANEIRO, March 18 Itau Unibanco Holding SA
BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 18 The United States remains committed to free trade but wants to re-examine some trade deals and correct their excesses, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Saturday after G20 finance chiefs backtracked on past commitments about trade.