By Katya Golubkova and Oksana Kobzeva
MOSCOW, April 3 Russian mid-sized lender
Promsvyazbank (PSB) joined other local corporate borrowers on
Tuesday in a rush to issue Eurobonds, after the country's bumper
$7-billion sovereign issue reopened the window on international
debt markets.
External debt markets had been largely closed for Russian
borrowers since last summer as investors demanded higher
premiums to accept the risk from emerging markets on the edge of
euro zone sovereign debt crisis.
Since the start of 2012, Russian borrowers have raised over
$13 billion via Eurobond issues - half of the total for the
whole last year - as global risk sentiment improved following
the European Central Bank's massive liquidity injections.
IFR, a Thomson Reuters news and market analysis service,
said on Tuesday that privately-owned Promsvyazbank plans to
start a roadshow for a Eurobond offering worth at least $500
million on April 9.
Russian coking coal miner Raspadskaya may also
raise $300-$500 million via a Eurobond deal in the middle of
this month, according to a source close to the deal.
VTB, Russia's second largest lender, is also on
the market with a five-year issue of at least $500 million,
unofficially guiding investors towards a yield of 6.0-6.1
percent, IFR and a banking source said.
A source added that VTB already has "a very strong response
to guidance", with advance orders of $1.5 billion. VTB plans to
price the deal on Wednesday. All three companies declined to
comment.
FAVOURABLE TIMING
Following last week's sovereign Eurobond offer of $7 billion
maturing in five, 10 and 30 years, Russian corporate issuers
have new benchmarks to price off while investors are keener to
put liquidity to work.
The cost of insuring Russia's debt against default for five
years is trading at 180.5 basis points,
according to Markit, down from over 220 bps in February as
opposition protests unsettled investors.
Prime Minister Vladimir Putin's March 4 presidential
election victory, while it prompted opposition allegations of
ballot fraud, has calmed investor nerves, and the political
transition until his May 7 inauguration is on track.
Current Russian 5-year CDS prices are also lower than the
iTraxx SovX CEEMEA index, which includes such countries as
Hungary and Kazakhstan, and now trades at 268.6 bps, showing
investors' relative preference for Russia risk.
"We believe that Russian companies will offer the market
enough interesting investment opportunities in the near future,"
Gleb Shpilevoy, a Vienna-based analyst with Raiffeisen Bank
International, said in a note on Tuesday.
(Additional reporting by Sujata Rao in London; writing by Katya
Golubkova; editing by Stephen Nisbet)