* VTB, Raspadskaya also plan to tap the market

* Russian borrowers raised over $13 bln in 2012

* Interest in Russian risk up after $7 bln sovereign Eurobond issue (Adds details, background, quotes, releads)

By Katya Golubkova and Oksana Kobzeva

MOSCOW, April 3 Russian mid-sized lender Promsvyazbank (PSB) joined other local corporate borrowers on Tuesday in a rush to issue Eurobonds, after the country's bumper $7-billion sovereign issue reopened the window on international debt markets.

External debt markets had been largely closed for Russian borrowers since last summer as investors demanded higher premiums to accept the risk from emerging markets on the edge of euro zone sovereign debt crisis.

Since the start of 2012, Russian borrowers have raised over $13 billion via Eurobond issues - half of the total for the whole last year - as global risk sentiment improved following the European Central Bank's massive liquidity injections.

IFR, a Thomson Reuters news and market analysis service, said on Tuesday that privately-owned Promsvyazbank plans to start a roadshow for a Eurobond offering worth at least $500 million on April 9.

Russian coking coal miner Raspadskaya may also raise $300-$500 million via a Eurobond deal in the middle of this month, according to a source close to the deal.

VTB, Russia's second largest lender, is also on the market with a five-year issue of at least $500 million, unofficially guiding investors towards a yield of 6.0-6.1 percent, IFR and a banking source said.

A source added that VTB already has "a very strong response to guidance", with advance orders of $1.5 billion. VTB plans to price the deal on Wednesday. All three companies declined to comment.

FAVOURABLE TIMING

Following last week's sovereign Eurobond offer of $7 billion maturing in five, 10 and 30 years, Russian corporate issuers have new benchmarks to price off while investors are keener to put liquidity to work.

The cost of insuring Russia's debt against default for five years is trading at 180.5 basis points, according to Markit, down from over 220 bps in February as opposition protests unsettled investors.

Prime Minister Vladimir Putin's March 4 presidential election victory, while it prompted opposition allegations of ballot fraud, has calmed investor nerves, and the political transition until his May 7 inauguration is on track.

Current Russian 5-year CDS prices are also lower than the iTraxx SovX CEEMEA index, which includes such countries as Hungary and Kazakhstan, and now trades at 268.6 bps, showing investors' relative preference for Russia risk.

"We believe that Russian companies will offer the market enough interesting investment opportunities in the near future," Gleb Shpilevoy, a Vienna-based analyst with Raiffeisen Bank International, said in a note on Tuesday. (Additional reporting by Sujata Rao in London; writing by Katya Golubkova; editing by Stephen Nisbet)