MOSCOW, April 18 Russia's Promsvyazbank, one of the largest privately-owned local lenders, is guiding investors towards a yield of around 8.625 percent for its upcoming five-year Eurobond issue, a banking source told Reuters on Wednesday.

IFR, a Thomson Reuters news and market analysis service, said earlier that a mid-sized lender plans to issue Eurobond of a benchmark size, meaning it will be at least $500 million.

Promsvyazbank has appointed Barclays, Citigroup, Credit Suisse and itself to arrange the deal. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh)