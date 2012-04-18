MOSCOW, April 18 Russia's Promsvyazbank, one of
the largest privately-owned local lenders, is guiding investors
towards a yield of around 8.625 percent for its upcoming
five-year Eurobond issue, a banking source told Reuters on
Wednesday.
IFR, a Thomson Reuters news and market analysis service,
said earlier that a mid-sized lender plans to issue Eurobond of
a benchmark size, meaning it will be at least $500 million.
Promsvyazbank has appointed Barclays, Citigroup, Credit
Suisse and itself to arrange the deal.
