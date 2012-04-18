MOSCOW, April 18 Promsvyazbank, one of the largest privately-owned Russian lenders, aims to raise $300 million via a Eurobond issue, IFR reported on Wednesday.

A banking source told Reuters earlier the lender was guiding investors towards a yield of around 8.625 percent for its upcoming five-year Eurobond issue.

IFR, a Thomson Reuters news and market analysis service, said earlier that the mid-sized lender planned a Eurobond issue of a benchmark size, meaning at least $500 million.

Promsvyazbank has appointed Barclays, Citigroup, Credit Suisse and itself to arrange the deal. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)