MOSCOW, April 18 Promsvyazbank, one of the
largest privately-owned Russian lenders, aims to raise $300
million via a Eurobond issue, IFR reported on Wednesday.
A banking source told Reuters earlier the lender was guiding
investors towards a yield of around 8.625 percent for its
upcoming five-year Eurobond issue.
IFR, a Thomson Reuters news and market analysis service,
said earlier that the mid-sized lender planned a Eurobond issue
of a benchmark size, meaning at least $500 million.
Promsvyazbank has appointed Barclays, Citigroup, Credit
Suisse and itself to arrange the deal.
(Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)