By Ekaterina Golubkova

MOSCOW, Aug 31 Russian mid-sized lender Promsvyazbank on Wednesday cut its full-year net profit forecast by more than a third, the first bank to signal a slowdown after Russia's economy grew less than expected in the second quarter.

The privately owned lender, in which Germany's Commerzbank holds a 15.3 percent stake, kept its full-year loan book expansion forecast at 15 percent but said the slowdown in Russian economic growth had forced it to cut 2011 net profit outlook to 5 billion roubles ($173 million) from 8 billion.

"We were a little more optimistic on Russian economy prospects at the beginning of the year, betting... on an increase in demand for corporate lending," First Vice President Alexandra Volchenko told reporters.

She added Promsvyazbank's retail loan portfolio had expanded slower than expected.

Russia's economy grew 3.4 percent in the second quarter of 2011, undermining the government's efforts to achieve growth of 4.2 percent in gross domestic product this year.

Promsvyazbank's bearish view came as state giants Sberbank and VTB are on track for higher-than-expected profits, boosted by lower provisions as loan portfolios continue to improve.

Promsvyazbank's first-half net profit doubled from a year ago to 1.2 billion roubles ($41.5 million) on increased lending and commission fees.

The lender said on Wednesday its bottom line was boosted by a 27 percent year-on-year increase in net fee and commission income to 3.5 billion roubles, as well as a 4 percent rise in overall loan portfolio.

Volchenko said Promsvyazbank had a net interest margin of 4.3 percent in the second quarter 2011 -- more than two percentage points less than that of Sberbank. It hopes to reach 4.7-4.8 percent for the full year.

Promsvyazbank is 73 percent owned by brothers Dmitry and Alexei Ananyev, while the rest is controlled by Commerzbank and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development . ($1 = 28.924 Russian Roubles) (Editing by Maria Kiselyova and John Bowker; Editing by Erica Billingham)