ISTANBUL May 25 Private equity firm Cinven
is expected to buy a majority stake in Turkish
security systems company Pronet, two sources close to the deal
told Reuters on Friday.
Cinven and Pronet declined to comment.
Pronet has mandated Goldman Sachs for a stake sale, sources
said in February.
Pronet installs alarm systems inside houses and offices as
well as closed circuit camera surveillance, card reader and fire
alert systems, and has around 100,000 subscribers in Turkey.
(Reporting by Seda Sezer and Asli Kandemir; Editing by Jon
Loades-Carter)