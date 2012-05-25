ISTANBUL May 25 Private equity firm Cinven is expected to buy a majority stake in Turkish security systems company Pronet, two sources close to the deal told Reuters on Friday.

Cinven and Pronet declined to comment.

Pronet has mandated Goldman Sachs for a stake sale, sources said in February.

Pronet installs alarm systems inside houses and offices as well as closed circuit camera surveillance, card reader and fire alert systems, and has around 100,000 subscribers in Turkey. (Reporting by Seda Sezer and Asli Kandemir; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)