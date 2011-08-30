SYDNEY Aug 30 Australia is expected to remain
the most active property investment market in Asia Pacific for
the rest of the year as offshore investors seek quality assets
in a mature market with growth prospects, property services firm
CB Richard Ellis said.
Sales activity could also pick up after some listed
Australian property trusts including Stockland and GPT
unveiled plans to sell their assets to fund share
buybacks or seek other opportunities.
There are more than A$10 billion of commercial property
assets currently on the market, according to the Australian
Financial Review.
In the second quarter, property investments in Australia
jump to $2.14 billion from $1.04 billion a year ago, accounting
for 24 percent of all sales in Asia Pacific, CBRE said.
It was also the first time Australia had led the pack since
the fourth quarter of 2006 when it represented 43 percent of all
transactions in Asia Pacific, it added.
Kevin Stanley, executive director for CBRE's global research
consulting, Asia Pacific, said Australia was likely to remain
the most popular destination for investors in Asia Pacific for
the rest of the year.
"In a way that property is coming onto the market and the
time taking to sell them at the moment, it is quite possible
that the fourth quarter would be a climactic quarter to the year
and represent quite a high share of Asia Pacific," Stanley told
Reuters.
Australia, on average, accounts for 14 percent of direct
commercial real estate trading in the region, Stanley said.
With low unemployment and a relatively healthy economy,
Australian commercial properties offer a total annualised return
of 10 percent and industry experts see rises in rents
particularly in the office sector.
Foreign investors accounted for more than 30 percent of
property investments in the first half of this year, double the
long-term average, CBRE said.
In the second quarter, the second most active market was
Hong Kong, with sales value at $1.53 billion or 17 percent of
the overall trading, it added.
(Reporting by Eriko Amaha; Editing by Ed Davies)