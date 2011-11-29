HONG KONG Nov 29 Aviva Investors, the asset-management business of London-based insurer Aviva, and Secured Capital Investment Management said on Tuesday they had raised $122 million at the first close of their Tokyo Recovery Fund.

The backers include PGGM Investments and Aviva.

Aviva Investors' Singapore-based property team worked on the fund, which ultimately aims to raise $250 million. With leverage, it hopes to buy a $500 million portfolio of Tokyo property.

Secured Capital manages $9 billion in real estate funds. It delisted from the Tokyo Stock Exchange in March after a merger with PAG, formerly known as the Pacific Alliance Group.

Ian Hally, the CEO of Asia Pacific real estate at Aviva Investors, will manage the new fund, with Secured Capital as asset manager. Shusaku Watanabe is deputy fund manager, having joined Aviva Investors in Singapore from Macquarie Capital in Tokyo. (Editing by Erica Billingham)