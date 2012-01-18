HONG KONG Jan 18 With the lunar new year approaching, brokerage CLSA Asia-Pacific Markets says something must be a tad haywire with its patented analysis tools, which have rated the slumping property industry in Hong Kong and mainland China "fair to fab" in its tongue-in-cheek feng shui index for 2012.

"In our defence, we're most optimistic about Water/Earth sectors, so perhaps brick- and concrete-makers are the way to play it (think of all that social housing), rather than landlords or developers," property analyst Nicole Wong writes in the forecast, released Wednesday.

In Hong Kong, the brokerage predicts the best performers will be the western district, including Tuen Mun and the Gold Coast, and the center of the territory, the neighborhoods of Ho Man Tin and Kai Tak. They are rated "fab" for the year ahead.

On Hong Kong island, the central and western parts look the best bets, according to the brokerage.

The northwest towns of Tin Shui Wai and Yuen Long are rated "foul," as is the northern district and the town of Sheung Shui. The southeast town of Tseung Kwan O also receives the worst rating.

Lunar New Year starts on January 23 in 2012, with the calendar switching over from the year of the rabbit to the year of the dragon.

Property prices are falling in Hong Kong, and Henderson Land on Wednesday forecast its sales in the city would drop 7 percent this year. (Reporting by Alex Frew McMillan; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)