By Ilaina Jonas
March 4 In the past year, defense company SAIC
Inc has shrunk the office space it either owns or leases
by 306,000 square feet (28,428 sq metres), the size of about
five football fields.
Now, it is thinking about tearing down many of the walls at
its headquarters in McLean, Virginia, replacing private offices
with open-floor layouts. Fewer offices mean the same space can
accommodate more people, which will help cut costs further at a
time when the defense industry is facing a downturn.
"The consequences of making smart real estate decisions are
more pronounced because we have, candidly, greater cost
pressures, greater competitive pressures today than we have had
in years," said Mark Sopp, SAIC's chief financial officer. "It
has to have the latest technology and collaboration environment,
but it's got to be smaller and cheaper than what we might have
otherwise built 10 years ago."
The palatial headquarters that came to symbolize the rise -
and the fall - of companies such as AOL-Time Warner and CIT
Group Inc may have had their day, executives and real
estate experts said. While the bare-bones headquarters favored
by Wal-Mart Stores Inc may be too spartan for many,
there are plenty of companies rethinking real estate costs as
they look to boost margins in a slow-growing economy, they said.
In many industries, such as financial services and
technology, real estate ranks among the top expenses. More
efficient use of office space can lead to tens of millions of
dollars in annual savings - a boon for the bottom line at a time
of uncertain revenue growth.
"Organizations are looking very discriminately at costs
because, in a lot of ways, their fundamentals have changed as a
result of the recession," said Lenny Beaudoin, senior managing
director of CBRE Group Inc's Global Corporate Services.
As a result, companies have been consolidating their
locations. Some are considering selling the real estate they own
and redirecting the money to other uses such as research and
development. Technological advances have helped them get rid of
file cabinets and big desks. Long tables, benches and other
collective working spaces are replacing closed doors and
windowed offices.
In 2008, the average office space per person was about 250
square feet. Now, the average is 150 square feet, said Christian
Beaudoin, research director at Jones Lang LaSalle Inc.
He predicts that will shrink to as low as 125 square feet by
2017.
Tom Powers, executive director of IA Interior Architects,
which specializes in office interiors, estimates the space has
shrunk to about 180 square feet per person from about 270 square
feet a few years ago.
Real estate spending by corporations has ticked up since
2010, but much of the increase has come from companies spending
money to use space more efficiently and help productivity, said
Richard Kadzis, vice president of CoreNet Global, an
organization representing real estate managers at companies. But
spending is below pre-crisis levels.
"Trophy is pretty much a thing of the past," Kadzis said.
Microsoft Corp, for example, is moving its New York
office from the heart of Midtown Manhattan on Avenue of the
Americas, where sources said it is paying $49 per square foot to
the outer edges of the posh office area in the city on Eighth
Avenue.
Microsoft will pay an effective annual rent of about $47.56
per square foot for the first five years of its 15-year lease,
the sources said. Moreover, it will move into a newer, bigger
and more energy efficient office, with a lease that will protect
it from rent spikes in the future. The average Midtown asking
rent is $67.72 per square foot, according to CBRE.
Microsoft did not respond to requests for comment.
The focus of many companies is now on comfortable and
presentable offices, which would help attract employees,
increase collaboration and be adequate for clients.
"It's not like they're not going to spend money on marble,"
said Jay Cross, who is in charge of a massive Related Cos
project to build offices and residential towers in Manhattan.
"But they're going to spend it on the average washroom on every
single floor and not necessarily in the boardroom."
DECEIVING LOOKS
Value investors have long praised companies with austere
headquarters. In Peter Lynch's 1989 book "One Up On Wall
Street," the famed portfolio manager, who then worked at
Fidelity, described visiting the headquarters of fast-food chain
Taco Bell and noticing that it was tucked behind a bowling
alley.
"When I saw those executives operating out of that grim
little bunker, I was thrilled. Obviously, they weren't wasting
money on landscaping the office," he wrote.
But noted short seller Jim Chanos cautioned that
stripped-down headquarters may not tell the whole story.
When Dennis Kozlowski was running Tyco International Ltd
the company's nominal headquarters was a nondescript
building in New Hampshire. Chanos told Reuters that Kozlowski
and his management team would bring analysts and money managers
up to those offices to show them Tyco was disciplined on costs.
Chanos, whose Kynikos Associates LP was short Tyco at the
time, said it was only later that he learned Kozlowski conducted
most of his business from 9 West 57th Street, a plush office in
Manhattan with views of Central Park.
Kozlowski was ousted from Tyco in 2002 and later convicted
of looting his company, amid many tales of excess, including
using $1 million of Tyco's money to help pay for a party for his
wife on the Italian island of Sardinia, and $6,000 for a shower
curtain in his New York apartment.
Tyco, which has been through restructurings since then, no
longer has any offices at 9 West 57th St, spokesman Brett Ludwig
said, and its U.S. headquarters are in Princeton, New Jersey.
Of course, dreams of building a grand headquarters is not
totally gone from the CEO imagination.
Apple Inc, for example, plans to build a new
headquarters complex based on a a ring-like structure resembling
a spaceship at Cupertino, California. In 2010, Salesforce.com
CEO and founder Marc Benioff envisioned a vast $2
billion corporate campus in San Francisco for the online sales
management tools provider.
But such grand plans can end in tears. Cost overruns led
Salesforce.com to abruptly pull the plug on the project last
year. Instead, it is doing a more modest expansion of its
offices, including leasing a 30-story building that is under
construction.
Salesforce.com and Apple did not return calls seeking
comment.
OPEN OFFICE
While office space and use has traditionally been designed
around a corporate hierarchy with big offices, companies are now
taking a more egalitarian approach.
Appliance maker Whirlpool Corp, for example, is
renovating its global headquarters in Benton Harbor, Michigan to
provide a more open and collaborative work space with fewer
separate offices, spokeswoman Andrea Kincaid said. The move
would reduce overall operating costs, provide more flexibility
in adjusting to changes in staff levels and increase
productivity, she said.
For years, everyone who has an office at pharmacy benefits
manager Express Scripts has had the same-size office -
whether they are the CEO or someone much further down the ranks.
That culture is now being exported to Medco Health Solutions
Inc, which Express Scripts bought last year. Spokesman Brian
Henry said the setup has nothing to do with austerity measures.
"There are no executive parking spaces and no executive
lunch room," said Henry, who has worked for several large
companies. "This is the first time I've had the same size office
as the CEO."
Some companies are saving real estate costs by asking people
to work from home. Health insurer Aetna Inc has cut 2.7
million square feet of office space for about $78 million in
annual cost savings, after asking nearly half of its 35,000
employees to telecommute.
One reason for the move toward utilitarian offices is that
more executives are involved with choosing the space.
Information technology departments, for example, are
involved in real estate decisions 45 percent of the time, up
from about 15 percent two years ago, according to Jones Lang
LaSalle. Even procurement departments, which were active in real
estate decisions 20 percent of the time a few years ago, are now
involved 37 percent of the time.
Extravagant headquarters are often the creation of a CEO
whose company is on the rise, said Harry Kraemer, a professor at
Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management and
former CEO of healthcare company Baxter International Inc
.
When things get tough, it's usually a new CEO, needing to
put the company back on track, who quickly ends that dream.
"If I'm beating up the division presidents ... I'm looking
in the mirror and saying, 'What the hell am I doing with this
corporate palace?'" Kraemer said.