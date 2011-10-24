LONDON Oct 24 The Crown Estate said on Monday
that UK regeneration specialist Alison Nimmo will succeed Roger
Bright as its chief executive on Jan. 1, 2012.
Nimmo is director of design and regeneration at the Olympic
Delivery Authority.
The Crown Estate manages the monarch's property holdings and
is one of Britain's biggest landlords. At end-March, The Crown
Estate had about 7 billion pounds ($11.2 billion) of property
assets and 300 million pounds of capital.
Nimmo was previously chief executive of the Sheffield One
regeneration scheme, and project director of the Manchester
Millennium Ltd regeneration project.
($1 = 0.627 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Andrew Macdonald)