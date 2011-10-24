LONDON Oct 24 The Crown Estate said on Monday that UK regeneration specialist Alison Nimmo will succeed Roger Bright as its chief executive on Jan. 1, 2012.

Nimmo is director of design and regeneration at the Olympic Delivery Authority.

The Crown Estate manages the monarch's property holdings and is one of Britain's biggest landlords. At end-March, The Crown Estate had about 7 billion pounds ($11.2 billion) of property assets and 300 million pounds of capital.

Nimmo was previously chief executive of the Sheffield One regeneration scheme, and project director of the Manchester Millennium Ltd regeneration project. ($1 = 0.627 British Pounds) (Reporting by Andrew Macdonald)