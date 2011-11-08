SYDNEY Nov 8 The amount of global property debt
that could face refinancing problems in the next three years
fell 27 percent to $142 billion over the six months to November,
property research firm DTZ said on Tuesday.
It said loan sales were picking up and there was sufficient
equity to cover the funding gap, which it defines as the
difference between the existing debt balance secured by
commercial property as it matures and debt available to replace
it.
The United Kingdom has the largest absolute debt funding gap
at $44 billion, DTZ said.
The funding gap has been identified by some investors as
an opportunity to acquire distressed assets at a discount.
Last month, Blackstone Group LP and Wells Fargo & Co
teamed up to buy a pool of about $600 million in U.S.
commercial property loans from Allied Irish Banks Plc ,
according to a Reuters source.
DTZ said property debt has drawn strong interest from
sovereign wealth funds and institutions, which could trigger
lower discounts on the increased number of loan portfolio sales.
"More recent loan portfolio sales have attracted discounts
in the region of 20-30 percent, lower than many opportunity
funds were targeting," Nigel Almond, associate director of
forecasting & strategy at DTZ, said in a report.
"The recent increased interest from sovereign wealth
funds and institutions is likely to have played a role
in this," he added.
Overall, there is $399 billion of new equity available,
sufficient to bridge the funding gap, DTZ said.
Insurance companies have also become increasingly interested
in entering the lending market, offering new lending capacity of
about $150 billion over 2012 to 2014, the firm added.
