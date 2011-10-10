LONDON Oct 10 Dublin office take-up will likely hit 150,000 square metres in 2011, with the struggling sector's vacancy rate remaining above 20 percent for a third consecutive year, property consultancy Savills Ireland said.

Office takeup in Dublin for the nine months to end-September hit 120,000 sq m, with prime locations accounting for about 60 percent, said Savills Ireland director of research Joan Henry.

"The outlook for the rest of 2011 remains positive in terms of occupier demand. We are forecasting that take-up will reach 150,000 sq m or better for the year and a further decline in the overall vacancy rate," Henry said.

"Rents, however, are expected to remain competitive."

Prime rents have fallen to about 300 euros ($405) per sq m a year in 2011, from about 350 euros in 2010. Rents on more volatile secondary offices have fallen to about 190-200 euros per sq m a year, from about 250 euros in 2010, Henry said.

"What we are hoping is that with no developments (in the pipeline for 2011 or 2012) prime rents are near the bottom (of the down cycle)," Henry told Reuters.

Dublin's office takeup was 214,357 sq m in full-year 2008, but the onset of the global financial crisis sapped business confidence and savaged Ireland's economy. Thereafter, office take-up fell to 72,160 sq m in 2009 and 112,731 in 2010.

Over the same period, office vacancies rose from 15.7 percent in 2008, to 21.1 percent in 2009 and 23.6 percent in 2010. Even if 2011 saw 150,000 sq m of Dublin offices leased, the vacancy rate would be about 23 percent.

"In terms of the vacant stock on the market, 18 percent is defined as Grade A -- we forecast that this rate will diminish as demand is expected to remain consistent," Henry said. ($1 = 0.741 Euros) (Reporting by Andrew Macdonald; Editing by David Holmes)