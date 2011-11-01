LONDON Nov 1 European property deals in 2011
will likely near 140 billion euros ($195.3 billion) in total
value, the highest since 2008, driven up by a string of
big-ticket shopping centre deals against a bleak economic
backcloth, research showed.
Real Capital Analytics said transaction volumes in the nine
months to end-September totaled 95 billion euros, up 21 percent
on the year-earlier same period, and dominated by deals in the
German and Central European markets.
"This core European strength helped to offset the UK's weak
regional markets compensate for the continued low levels of
transactions occurring in peripheral countries, notably Spain,
Ireland, Portugal and Greece," RCA said in a research note.
"For the full year, investment volumes are likely to surpass
2010 levels and encroach on 2008 market activity," RCA said.
European property transactions totaled 120.1 billion euros
last year, 82 billion euros in 2009, and 142.8 billion euros in
2008, RCA said. Third-quarter transactions hit 32.1 billion
euros, their highest level since the same period in 2008.
"The prime retail sector in Europe continued to attract
capital in (the) third quarter," RCA said, noting this was
driven by demand for high-value shopping centre transactions.
These included Westfield Group selling a 50 percent
stake in its Westfield Stratford City mall to Canadian Pension
Plan and Dutch asset manager APG. RCA said the
deal valued the mall at a total of 1.9 billion euros.
It was followed by two other chunky mall deals, notably the
360 million euros Skyline Plaza Shopping & Leisure transaction
in Frankfurt, and the 277 million euros Galeria Mokotow
transaction in Warsaw, Poland.
In the nine months to end-September, 75 billion euros of
commercial property was transacted, including 36.2 billion of
offices, 31 billion of retail, and 7.8 billion of industrial,
RCA said.
"Retail has held up surprisingly well," said Alan Patterson,
head of European research and strategy at Axa Real Estate.
"It's been led by a thin strip of dominant shopping centres
at the top end of the market. Concerns about the economy and
people's disposable income may mean that tails off," Patterson
told Reuters in an interview.
"There was an emerging appetite for risk earlier this year
but you are seeing a flight back to the prime end of the market
now," said Patterson. "Capital preservation is the name of the
game."
On Nov. 1, property consultant DTZ said London's
City financial district and Prague, in Czech Republic, offered
the best defensive plays for property investors seeking to
safeguard total returns if the pan European sector was dragged
into a second recession by the euro zone debt crisis.
($1 = 0.717 Euros)
(Reporting by Tom Bill and Andrew Macdonald; Editing by
Hans-Juergen Peters)