By Tom Bill
| LONDON, July 18
LONDON, July 18 Spain's banking crisis shattered
confidence in southern Europe's property market last quarter,
pushing the value of transactions to below half that seen in the
aftermath of the collapse of Lehman Brothers, property
consultant CBRE said on Wednesday.
A total of 725 million euros ($885 million) of deals for
shops, offices and warehouses was done in Italy, Portugal and
Spain in the three months to June, compared with 1.6 billion in
the first quarter of 2009 when world markets were still reeling
from the collapse of the U.S. bank in October 2008.
It was the lowest figure since CBRE began tracking deals on
a quarterly basis in 2006. Spain's banking problems were seen
impeding deals within its own borders and increasing the wider
malaise in the euro zone to turn real estate investors further
off southern Europe.
Spanish deals accounted for 355 million euros, well below
the quarterly average of 1.18 billion from 2007. A negligible
level of "investment grade" deals were done in Greece, CBRE
said.
"The (Spanish bank) problems made it even harder to get debt
as a buyer of real estate in Spain," said Michael Haddock, a
director at CBRE. Meanwhile, mounting uncertainty over the
future of the euro zone was putting international investors off
southern Europe, he said.
"Added to that, the Spanish banks are so focussed on their
residential property exposure they tend not to be dealing with
offloading commercial real estate," he said.
After seeking a bank bailout worth up to 100 billion euros
last month, Spain is scrambling to avoid a full-blown sovereign
rescue like Portugal or Ireland. It is fighting to prop up an
ailing banking sector that was badly damaged by profligate real
estate lending in the run up to the global crash.
SEEKING STABILITY
Risk-averse investors continued buying in the more stable
markets of the UK and France.
A total of 9.2 billion euros of commercial property deals
was done in Britain over the quarter, up 20 percent from the
same period last year, while the figure in France rose 37
percent to 3.8 billion euros.
Bigger deals included an office block in London's financial
district called Plantation Place, bought by a Brazilian investor
for 470 million pounds ($732 million), and a building on Paris'
Champs-Elysees that the Qatar Investment Authority bought for
500 million euros.
The figures do not include the sale of London's landmark
Battersea Power Station, which a Malaysian consortium paid 400
million pounds for this month.
"Far East investors including sovereign wealth funds are
interested in large lot sizes and liquid markets," said Haddock.
"In Europe, that essentially means just London and Paris."
($1 = 0.8188 euro = 0.6422 pound)
(Reporting by Tom Bill. Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)