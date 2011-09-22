* Rentals to tourists increasingly popular but illegal
By Natalie Huet
PARIS, Sept 22 Paris, one of the world's
most-visited cities, is cracking down on short-term apartment
rentals, dealing a blow to tourists looking for a bargain and
entrepreneurial landlords hoping to recoup soaring property
costs.
The allure of living in a Paris pied-à-terre for a week or
month, and paying much less than for a hotel room, has created
strong demand for short-term lodging, but its growing popularity
has raised the ire of hotels and residential property owners.
"Residents complain about the noise, about the comings and
goings, about the entrance of their building being turned into a
hotel lobby," said Christian Nicol, head of the city's housing
department.
A rush of buying by foreigners looking to profit from the
short-term rental market is one of several factors that have
driven up Paris property prices at breakneck speed in recent
years to stand as some of the costliest real estate anywhere.
The metropolis is now home to an estimated 20,000 fully
furnished apartments rented out to tourists, students and
business travelers in breach, according to city hall, of a
decades-old and long-overlooked law.
Nicol's office has begun sending out letters warning owners
that renting out residential apartments for less than a year at
a time -- or nine months if the occupant is a student --
violates the law and could lead to prosecution.
Some 200 rental owners have already been tracked down with
the help of neighbors upset at finding their bourgeois buildings
housing more tourists than ordinary Parisians, said Nicol. An
information campaign is to be launched in the weeks ahead.
The temptation to rent is strong, given the flood of
visitors to Paris and the prices they are willing to pay.
A studio in the trendy Marais district can go for 700 euros
($958) a week, while a one-bedroom in picturesque Montmartre can
fetch 200 euros a night, rates double or triple those of similar
rentals on a traditional one-year-lease.
But the rates look like a bargain compared with hotel prices
-- a fact that has not gone unnoticed by the industry's lobby.
"It's an absolutely unfair competition," said Bertrand
Lecourt, president of Paris' hotel syndicate, who noted the
myriad of taxes and regulations to which hotels are subject.
With visitors choosing rentals over hotels, the city is
losing out on new tax revenue and new jobs, he added.
RED TAPE
Legally, owners wanting to offer short-term Paris rentals
must ask the city to reclassify their property as a commercial
site, a tricky request that obliges them to buy, in return, a
commercial property nearby and devote it to residential housing.
Although the law can be interpreted in varying ways, and
estate agents argue that most landlords are not running
commercial businesses, violators can be fined up to 25,000
euros. Continued violation can mean further fines of up to 1,000
euros per square meter per day.
"It's an archaic law that the Town Hall has dug up due to
pressure from the hotel sector," said a real estate agent in the
Maris, asking not to be named. "I'd say 99.9 percent of
short-term rentals are in breach of this law. We've had several
people come in worried because they've received letters about
it."
The warnings usually suffice to convince landlords to take
their rentals off the market, according to the town hall. One
court case in favour of the city was even confirmed in appeal.
Yet fighting the trend will be a challenge given many
foreign owners rent out apartments as a full-time business.
While the French government has vowed to tackle tax shelters
to slim down the public deficit, the fiscal advantages of
furnished rentals remain untouched: owners can deduct from their
revenue all maintenance expenses and even depreciate their
property, thus avoiding taxes for several years.
"Short-term rentals are so attractive financially, fiscally
and legally that if we don't act, we'll end up in a city where
nobody will want to rent out apartments the usual way, and we'll
only have tourists or people visiting for the week," Nicol said.
Lodgis, one of Paris' top short-term housing agencies, says
the government is overlooking the benefits of a practice that
suits students and professionals in town for only a few months.
Others say getting properties off the short-term rental
market will make them available to full-time apartment-seekers
who struggle to find affordable living space in a city where
rental prices have shot up 20 percent in the past year.
"What we're defending is the possibility for small
landlords to continue to use their property however they wish,
and to rent it for the duration they wish," said Jean-Marc
Agnes, chairman of APLM, a group of professionals operating
furnished rentals.
