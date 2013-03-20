By Peter Dinkloh and Tom Bill
| FRANKFURT/LONDON, March 20
FRANKFURT/LONDON, March 20 German real estate
company IVG Immobilien is seeking to save the
investment fund that owns part of London's landmark Gherkin
office block from potential liquidation, as financing banks
demand the 180 meter tower reduces its debt.
IVG, which reported an unexpected 100 million euro ($129
million) loss in 2012, burdened by its projects abroad, is
shifting a loan to finance the building from Swiss francs to
pounds in order to satisfy demands from the banks, a spokesman
said on Wednesday.
The valuation of the Gherkin has dropped to as little as 473
million pounds ($715 million) from the 600 million it was valued
at when IVG's fund bought half of it in 2007, according to the
most recent prospectus of the closed-end fund called EuroSelect
14, as rental income did not meet expectations.
Rents in London's financial district are dropping in some
areas and the vacancy rate was 7.3 percent in February versus
4.8 percent at the start of 2007, before the financial crisis,
according to property consultancy CBRE.
IVG's investments outside Germany are a drag on
profitability and it said on March 5 that those investments were
partly responsible for the 100 million euro loss.
The group also did not pay a dividend for last year and
could not service a convertible bond.
A 40 percent rise in the franc against the British pound
since the Gherkin was financed in 2006 has led to a rise in
indebtedness, or the ratio of the loan to the value of the
building, to almost 100 percent, according to a statement on
IVG's website.
MONEY BACK
Under the terms of the loan, banks have the right to ask for
their money back as soon as the ratio hits 67 percent and have
therefore asked for the loan to be shifted to pounds to reduce
the currency risk, said the spokesman.
IVG is also trying to find an investor for the building by
the end of the year as part of the banks' demands. The company
and the banks will at that time convene again to discuss the
investment, said the spokesman.
He declined to name the five German banks.
Finding an investors might turn out to be difficult, as the
some 9,000 private investors in the fund would have to agree to
the new stakeholder, which would reduce the value of their
holdings, after their initial agreement to the start of the
search.
Fifty percent owner Evans Randall also has to agree to the
new investor, said the spokesman. Evans Randall declined to
comment.
"We're expecting to find a holistic solution by the end of
the year," said the IVG spokesman. "Finding an investor is an
ambitious target," he said, declining to detail any alternative
solutions.
Bonn-based IVG has been negotiating with the banks since
2009 when indebtedness, also called the loan to value ratio,
rose to above 67 percent.
($1 = 0.7760 euros)
($1 = 0.6615 British pounds)
(Editing by David Holmes)