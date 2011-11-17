(Corrects to clarify referring to City of Sydney, not whole
metropolitan area)
SYDNEY Nov 17 The City of Sydney plans to
sign 10 agreements over the next year aimed at improving energy
efficiency in office buildings by helping owners access private
capital and share costs with tenants, an official in the
Australian city said on Thursday.
The City of Sydney, covering the central business district
and some other central areas, aims to reduce carbon emissions by
70 percent by 2030 from its 2006 energy use.
"Because it's a relatively new business for us, we
want to just offer 10 to start with and learn from how we
inter-operate with the business community and finance
providers," Tom Belsham, the City of Sydney's sustainability
programs manager, said.
Under the Environmental Upgrade Agreements, a local council
will collects loan repayments on behalf of a financial provider
from an owner. Since the repayments will be collected
as a council charge on the property, landlords can pass this on
to tenants once they are actually enjoying the benefits of lower
energy or water costs.
The country's biggest lender National Australia Bank
was ready to participate in the scheme, while a number
of other financiers have also expressed interest, Belsham said.
The city is also offering A$40,000 ($40,500) in grants to
help Sydney-located businesses cut their power bills and carbon
emissions by improving the energy efficiency of their offices.
Australian landlords are now required to disclose an energy
efficiency rating from the National Australian Built Environment
Rating Scheme (NABERS) on their buildings.
The current market average for office buildings in Australia
is around a 2.5 stars on the NABERS scale.
Energy efficient buildings attract more tenants, save energy
costs and boost returns for investors.
Annualised two year returns to June for the office buildings
with a NABERS rating of 4 to 5 stars were 9.2 percent compared
with 8 percent for all prime office, according to property
research firm IPD.
($1 = 0.987 Australian Dollars)
