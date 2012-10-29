HONG KONG Oct 29 Hong Kong real estate stocks slid on Monday as investors locked in profits in the outperforming sector after the city announced new property cooling measures on Friday aimed at curbing price increases.

Shares of New World Development, which before Monday had jumped 104 percent on the year, were set to open down 7 percent. Rival Sun Hung Kai Properties was set to start down 4.5 percent.

The Hang Seng Property Index, a sub-index that tracks the seven Hong Kong and two Chinese developer stocks that are components on the Hang Seng Index, was set to open down 3.4 percent.

The Hang Seng Index was indicated to start down 0.3 percent.

(Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree)