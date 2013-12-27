LONDON Dec 24 Global property investing
activity is set to hit a seven-year high by volume in 2014, led
in part by growing confidence in financial markets and with
activity in Europe and Asia expected to heat up, a report said
on Friday.
Property consultant Cushman & Wakefield said it sees global
investment volumes rising by up to 15 percent next year, after
climbing an estimated 8.4 percent to $978 billion in 2013.
This would be the highest level since the year before the
2008 financial crisis when investors ploughed $1.25 trillion
into property deals.
"The growing level of optimism and activity we are seeing in
most regions has its roots in a belief that the global economy
is set for calmer waters ahead and that financial imbalances are
on the mend," said David Hutchings, head of EMEA region research
at Cushman & Wakefield.
"This is leading to an increase in risk appetites which is
manifest in a push to invest across borders," he added.
Global property growth is expected to be led by the
Americas, where deal volumes have risen the most rapidly and
climbing 18-20 percent next year, with investors targeting
emerging economies such as Mexico and Brazil.
Activity in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, where the
effects of the economic recovery are deepening, is expected to
see a revival due to foreign investment after a subdued year.
"With austerity easing and economic growth slow but
generally up, better news will continue to spread out in
occupier as well as investor markets," said Jan Willem Bastijn,
Cushman & Wakefield's head for European Capital Markets.
"Supply will be the big factor for occupiers not just
investors in 2014, with a lack of development impacting on
choice and leading to higher pricing and in likelihood better
performance in some non-core markets," he added.
Volumes in Asia are expected to climb by up to 7 percent in
2014, delivering a slower but less volatile performance in
recent years as investors looks towards emerging markets such as
Indonesia and Philippines.
(Reporting by Li-mei Hoang; Editing by Greg Mahlich)