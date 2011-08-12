* Total returns 0.6 pct in July, vs 0.7 pct in June
* Income returns 0.5 pct in July, vs 0.6 pct in June
LONDON Aug 12 UK commercial property values
rose 0.1 percent in July, from 0.2 percent in June, with the
market's slowing rebound from the global financial crisis and a
fall in retail values pushing the growth rate to its lowest
since the recovery began.
Investment Property Databank (IPD) said on Friday property
values had gained 17.6 percent in the past two years, having
tumbled about 45 percent during the financial crisis.
"With a 0.1 percent improvement in capital values this
month, the balance between the performance of prime assets and
the more challenged secondary markets remains finely poised,"
IPD managing director for UK and Ireland Phil Tilly said.
Returns across all commercial property sectors -- office,
retail and industrial -- totalled 0.6 percent in July, down from
0.7 percent in June, almost entirely driven by rental income.
Total income returns for July was 0.5 percent, comprising
0.5 percent from offices, 0.6 percent from industrials and 0.5
percent in retail, IPD said. Total income returns in June was
0.6 percent, IPD said.
Increasing UK consumer frugality was dampening occupational
demand for retail space, causing retail capital values to fall,
even as the office market continued to register growth.
"Challenges within the wider economy have put further
pressure on the market," Tilly said.
"Consumer spending falls are impacting on occupier demand
and while retail yields remained steady, a -0.2 percent drop in
rental values has prompted a -0.1 percent decline in retail
valuations for July," he said.
A Confederation of British Industry survey showed retail
sales fell at the fastest rate for a year in July as consumers
reined in their spending, while a number of British retailers
fell into administration.
(Reporting by Brenda Goh)