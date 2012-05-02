LONDON May 2 The FTSE UK Commercial Property
Index Fund said on Wednesday it planned an initial public
offering on the London Stock Exchange next month.
The closed-ended investment company, which will track the
FTSE All UK Property Index, said it planned to invest the
proceeds of the offering within three months of completing the
listing. It did not say how much it planned to raise.
The fund said it expected an initial dividend yield of
around 3.5 percent, paid quarterly once the money had been fully
invested.
"The company expects to generate returns comparable to
direct investment in a diversified, balanced real-estate
portfolio," said Mark Ellis, chief executive of MSS Real Estate,
who will manage the fund.
It is also structured to allow investors to redeem up to 25
percent of its issued share capital at NAV on a quarterly basis
and said it would buy back shares held by investors if the stock
traded at discounts larger than 5 percent for 20 consecutive
trading days.
Jefferies Hoare Govett, formed when American investment bank
Jefferies bought British broker Hoare Govett from Royal
Bank of Scotland earlier this year, is acting as the
sole global co-ordinator and bookrunner on the offering.
(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Greg Mahlich)