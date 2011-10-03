LONDON Oct 4 Three quarters of banks actively
lending for bigger-ticket UK commercial property deals in the
quarter to end-September are based in the euro zone, with UK
lenders and insurance companies likely to play a greater role,
research showed.
William Newsom, UK head of valuation at consultant Savills
, said 12 of the 16 lenders active in the UK commercial
property market were based in the euro zone.
"The last three months have been a period of considerable
volatility across all the financial markets, with a particular
focus on the future of the euro zone," he said, referring also
to the introduction of new Solvency II and Basel III capital
adequacy rules for the insurance and banking industries in 2013
as well as to Greece's economic woes.
"Once the way forward is clearer, I am expecting some of the
euro zone lenders to be replaced by UK lenders (despite the
Vickers report) and others by insurance companies benefiting
from Solvency II," he said in a statement.
The Independent Commission on Banking's Vickers Report on UK
banking made several recommendations for change in the wake of
the global financial crisis, including that UK banks should
ringfence their retail business from their investment banking
arms.
Meanwhile, Newsom said there was increasing activity from
lenders such as Handelsbanken, Clydesdale , Coutts,
HSBC , and Nationwide Building Society (POB_p.L).
The top 16 lenders in the last three months -- which had
each achieved total new lending of at least 75 million pounds
($116.8 million) in loan sizes of 20 million pounds or more --
were, in alphabetical order:
Aareal
Aviva
Barclays Bank
Bayern LB
Deka Bank
Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE)
Deutsche Hypo
Deutsche Pfandbrief
Eurohypo
Helaba
ING REF
Landesbank Berlin
Met Life
Royal Bank of Scotland
Santander
Societe Generale
($1 = 0.642 British Pounds)
