By Brenda Goh

LONDON, Sept 16 Australian company Westfield's glitzy opening of its 1.45 billion pounds ($2.3 billion) east London mega mall belies the tough times the sector faces, with risk-averse developers paring budgets and plans for new shopping centres.

"A lot of schemes in the pipeline that were planned to be very large are now coming down in size," Jonathan de Mello, head of retail consultancy at global property advisor CB Richard Ellis , told Reuters.

The UK's mall sector is struggling to shake off the effects of recession, after about three years' near-dormancy caused by the global financial crisis, limited bank lending, and squeezed consumer spending and confidence.

Westfield's super prime Stratford City mall opening in east London on Tuesday remains a salient point in a relatively bare pipeline of new UK malls being selectively planned and developed for regionally dominant cities.

In 2008, about 8 million sq ft of mall retail floor space was built, tapering down to about 2 million sq ft a year in the period 2009-2011, a March report by Lunson Mitchenall and the British Consortium of Shopping Centres (BCSC) showed.

About 1-4 million sq ft of malls will be opened annually in 2013-15, with nothing slated for 2012, the report said.

"When we will see another 300 shop unit shopping mall like Westfield Stratford City? Probably not in my lifetime," said Charles Miller, director of retail development at property consultancy Jones Lang LaSalle .

HEADWINDS

Against this backcloth, risk-averse developers are casting a wary eye to looming UK economic headwinds, in the form of stunted growth , and a bleak retail environment and weak consumer confidence.

Many are revising down their mall development budgets and plans, as well as reworking tenant mixes to add more restaurants and replacing highly incentivised anchor tenants with clusters of smaller tenants that may provide a better rental income.

Funding availability was also impacting mall plans, with several developers seeking to make their projects financially manageable rather than "overly optimistic," said Marcus Kilby, director of property agent Lunson Mitchenall.

Hammerson cut the size of its 500 million pounds Sheffield Sevenstone project by a quarter to about 651,200 sq ft in August, while Westfield downsized its Bradford mall project to 275 million pounds from 320 million pounds in July.

"It's not small, sort of cut and carve (revisions). They (developers) are going right back to the drawing board and looking again at how things can work," DTZ's head of retail development, John Percy, told Reuters.

De Mello estimated about half of the 45 million sq ft of projects slated for delivery in 2011-2021 were stalled and were being downsized.

"For the time being, for the companies, I think it's absolutely right that they reduce the risk exposure," Evolution Securities analyst Mike Besell said.

"A shopping mall that's properly located within reason if they take 10-15 percent off the size but still manage to get high quality tenants such as Apple and Hollister in place, then I think it's still positive," he said.

Developers who have retained their original project plans have taken steps to hedge against the weak retail environment by seeking adequate prelets before restarting construction.

Land Securities restarted work on its 750,000 sq ft Leeds Trinity shopping centre in July, having put it on ice in 2008, after securing 40 percent prelets, about twice its usual target.

Land Securities restarted work on its 750,000 sq ft Leeds Trinity shopping centre in July, having put it on ice in 2008, after securing 40 percent prelets, about twice its usual target.

"We secured enough interest from retailers to derisk to it to a degree ... we felt comfortable that there was sufficient demand in the scheme to make it viable to start it again," Land Securities spokesman Donal McCabe said, noting the mall was now about 60 percent prelet.