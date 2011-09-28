* 6.8 mln square metres to open in 2011, vs 5.4 mln sqm in 2010

* Figures boosted by emerging Russian and Turkish markets

* Government austerity measures to curb development elsewhere

By Brenda Goh

LONDON, Sept 28 European shopping centre completions will rise 26 percent in 2011 from last year in terms of space occupied, boosted by openings in emerging retail markets Russia and Turkey, property consultancy Cushman & Wakefield said on Wednesday.

Nearly 6.8 million square metres of new space will have been opened by the end of the year, up from 5.4 million square metres in 2010, Cushman's data showed.

Russia and Turkey together account for 46 percent of the total and will deliver 2 million square metres and 1.2 million square metres of new space respectively.

"There's a dramatic gap in terms of potential for developers and landlords to cater to the ever-hungry Russian consumer," Cushman's Head of Retail Services for Russia, Charles Slater, told Reuters, noting that Russia's retail sector was still at early stages of growth.

Turkey had benefitted from a growth in consumerism and the fact shoppers were moving from markets to modern-day shopping malls, he said.

Mall completions in Europe have slowed since 9.6 million square metres of new space opened in 2008, as developers mothballed projects amid a dearth of bank finance and uncertainty over the strength of the global economic recovery.

Cushman said schemes in countries such as France and Italy could be delayed due to government austerity measures.

"Market conditions remain uncertain in some countries, notably surrounding the potential impact of fiscal tightening measures on consumer confidence and occupier demand," the report said.

About 5.8 million square metres of mall space will be completed in 2012, though the figure could be lower if the economic recovery falters, Cushman said.

On Sept. 19 a separate report from Cushman predicted that UK shopping centre completions would fall to their lowest level in more than 50 years in 2012, hurt by scheme delays and sluggish construction activity.

