BANGKOK Feb 27 Thai real estate developer Property Perfect PCL said on Friday it's aiming to raise annual revenue to 20 billion baht ($613 million) this year, nearly double 2014's sales, and is targeting 30 billion baht in annual revenue by 2018 amid sustained growth in demand for housing.

The company plans to launch 24 new projects worth a combined 29.5 billion baht this year, Chief Executive Officer Chainid Adhyanasakul said in a statement.

It will also expand into the hotels business once it completes the previously announced acquisition of Thai Property PCL, which will give it a controlling stake in Thai operator Grand Asset Hotel and Property, the CEO said.

The company posted revenue of 11.6 billion baht in 2014, up 15.8 percent on year.

($1 = 32.60 Baht)

