BANGKOK Oct 15 Thai real estate developer Property Perfect Pcl said on Thursday it expects revenue of 13.5 billion baht ($383 million)in 2015, below its 14.3 billion baht target, as the country's economy recovered more slowly than forecast.

The company, which had sales of 8 billion baht in the first nine months, cut the number of new housing project launches to 14 this year from 24 planned earlier, chief business development officer Wongsakorn Prasivipat told reporters.

Property Perfect has set an investment budget of 2 billion baht for this year, but it has not spent that amount after the postponement of new project launches, he added.

