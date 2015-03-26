March 26 Chinese home prices are believed to be in a trough and are thought likely to remain stagnant until June before picking up in the second half of the year once existing inventory has been sold, a Reuters poll found on Thursday.

The following is a summary of the results of the survey:

1. Please forecast the change in national average home prices in China in H1 2015 and H2 2015.

The median from seven respondents for H1 was no change in prices, while the median forecast for H2 was +2.0 percent.

2. Do you foresee a broad housing market recovery in China this year?

Three respondents answered yes, four said no.

3. Which Chinese cities, if any, will see a steep fall in home prices this year?

Dalian, Changchun, Kunshan, Henan, Shanxi and Qingdao were the towns listed as possibilities by analysts.

4. Do you think the central government will take steps to aid the housing market this year?

Of 10 analysts, nine said yes.

5. On a scale of 1 to 10, where 1 is extremely undervalued, 5 is fairly valued and 10 is extremely overvalued, what best describes China's current home prices relative to economic fundamentals and prospects?

The median response from six analysts was 7. Forecasts ranged from 3 to 7. (Reporting by Sumanta Dey)