BEIJING Dec 1 China's home prices are expected to rise mildly in the coming year as the government is likely to unveil more measures to support the struggling sector, a Reuters poll showed on Tuesday.

1. Please forecast the change in national average home prices in China in first half of 2016 and 2016.

A rise of 2.0 percent was the median from 13 respondents for 2016 H1 and the full year of 2016.

2. Do you think when the destocking process will complete in China?

Of 10 respondents, most expected to take at least two years.

3. Do you think the growth in the property investment will continue to slow in 2016?

Of 13 respondents, eight said yes, five said no.

4. Which Chinese cities, if any, will see a steep fall in home prices in 2016?

Some third and fourth-tier cities with population outflows.

5. Do you think the central government will take more steps to aid the housing market in 2016 ?

All of 14 respondents said yes.

6. On a scale of 1 to 10, where 1 is extremely undervalued, 5 is fairly valued and 10 is extremely overvalued, what best describes China's current home prices relative to economic fundamentals and prospects?

The median response from 14 analysts was 6.5. Forecasts ranged from 2.0 to 9.0.

