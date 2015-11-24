TORONTO, Nov 24 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - A potential
trade pact between the European Union and Guyana must contain
land rights protections for local residents in order to avert
the possible displacement of indigenous people, activists said
on Tuesday.
Rising trade in timber stemming from such a deal could
improve living standards in the South American country,
according to a report released by activist groups the Forest
Peoples Programme and the Amerindian Peoples Association.
But current rules governing consent for using land claimed
by indigenous people are not strong enough to insure against
territory being unfairly seized by logging companies or other
investors, they said.
"The lack of national legal requirements to obtain free,
prior and informed consent from communities regarding activities
on all of our customary land is slowly strangling us," said
Sharon Atkinson, president of the Georgetown, Guyana-based
Amerindian Peoples Association, in a statement.
Officials with the Guyana Forestry Commission, the
government body in charge of managing public lands, did not
immediately respond to interview requests.
More than half of the country's territory is classified as
state forests, the Commission said on its website, opening up
the possibility of land conflicts.
Indigenous people often have lived and worked for
generations on land officially owned by the state, under
so-called customary tenure.
But if demand for land increases, due to rising forestry
exports, they could lose their customary holdings as the state
signs deals with big investors.
Activists say some state forests should be included in the
customary property rights of indigenous people to protect
against their possible displacement.
A trade deal between the European Union and Guyana could be
signed as early as March, said Tom Griffiths, coordinator of
responsible finance for the Forest Peoples Programme.
He said a draft of the agreement, offering access to the
large European market, does not have adequate protections for
land rights.
He said he could not provide figures on how many people
could be displaced from their traditional lands under the deal.
Government forestry officials say Guyana has strong
environmental management practices in place to make sure its
citizens benefit from the country's resources.
"To ensure we practice sustainable forest management, we
have developed ... a wealth of guidelines," said James Singh,
head of Guyana's Forestry Commission, in a video posted on a
government website.
