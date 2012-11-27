LONDON Nov 27 Triton Court, a century-old old
art deco b uilding on London's Finsbury Square, is a good example
of how the financial crisis is transforming demand for
commercial property in Europe.
Its grand, arched entrance faces the City's financial
heartland while a scruffy, narrow street runs along the back in
a gritty area containing technology firms such as Google
and Mind Candy, creator of online game Moshi Monsters.
Resolution Property paid 43 million pounds ($69 million) for
the empty block in June. As part of a 150 million pound revamp
it will switch the entrance to the back and reopen in 2014,
turning away from finance in favour of technology companies.
The redesign, which includes renaming the building
Alphabeta, will let staff cycle through the reception area en
route to amenities including a basketball court, film studio and
roof terraces.
"Financial services is in a state of retreat," said Robert
Wolstenholme, a partner at Resolution. "The creative world does
not feel comfortable sharing a building with bankers. So, we had
to reposition it physically and conceptually."
Technology and telecom (T&T) companies rented more new
office space in Europe in the first half than banking and
finance firms for the first time, a report by property
consultancy CBRE said on Tuesday.
Growing use of smartphones, tablet computers and cloud
computing is driving demand, CBRE said, citing a forecast from
technology researcher Gartner that global sales of tablet
computers such as Apple's iPad will triple to 326
million units in 2015.
Companies such as Amazon, LinkedIn, Skype
and Russian email service Mail.Ru rented 520,000
square metres o f space versus 420,000 f o r finance and banking
over the period, placing the T&T sector third behind
manufacturing and energy, commercial services and leisure.
Though T&T companies are not immune to the downturn, the
amount of rented office space recovered to just below pre-crash
levels in 2011 with Berlin, Dublin and London leading the way.
"Some of the most successful companies are harvesting the
fruits of their innovation and have hoarded substantial cash
reserves despite the economic turmoil which they can use to fund
their growth," CBRE said.
Banks, by contrast, are slashing staff, selling buildings
and leasing more modest premises after being the biggest renters
of office space prior to the crash.
Triton Court was built by Royal London Insurance and used as
its HQ from 1902-30. Past tenants include National Westminster
Bank - now part of Royal Bank of Scotland, Toronto
Dominion Bank and UBS.
Wolstenholme said its redevelopment "is all about attracting
bright young employees. Taking a square corporate box in the
middle of the financial district is against everything they
would want to do."
The British government has been keen to push the credentials
of London as a home for technology companies, coining the term
Silicon Roundabout for an area in east London several hundred
metres north of Triton Court.
A nearby Resolution property, which will be occupied by Mind
Candy next year, has astro turf instead of carpet tiles,
treehouses and an 80,000 pound slide between two floors.
Meanwhile firms such as Apple, Google and IBM have
been attracted to Dublin by low corporation tax, while a
scarcity of sought-after loft space in Berlin is forcing tech
companies to look at more traditional buildings, CBRE said.
Despite the fancy fit-outs, today's tech companies have
learned the lessons of the dotcom bubble that burst in 2000,
said John Burns, chief executive of Derwent London,
whose tenants include Cisco and Expedia.
Values of many start-up technology and internet-related
companies experienced meteoric growth over several years in a
misplaced bet that profit would materialise.
"These are now proper grown-up companies with business plans
and good financial discipline," Burns said.
"If you came out of university with a chemistry degree today
would you go to a bank or somewhere you can do better
financially and not have to wear a collar and tie?"