By Saranya Suksomkij

BANGKOK, Nov 10 Major Thai property developers have cut their revenue growth forecasts for this year and delayed bond issue plans to finance expansion due to the impact of floods, executives said on Thursday.

Pruksa Real Estate Pcl , Thailand's second-largest property developer by market value, also said it had delayed planned foreign investment until the middle of 2012.

The company had planned to launch 78 projects worth about 54 billion baht ($1.8 billion) this year but would now reduce that by about a third , Chief Operating Officer Prasert Taedullayasatit told reporters.

"We have to manage our liquidity, both income and expenses. That includes cutting unnecessary costs, delaying construction of new projects and our foreign investments. We will consider the plans again in the middle of next year," Prasert said.

Pruksa, which had planned to invest in property markets in India, has launched 46 domestic projects so far this year and planned three more, Prasert said.

At the end of the third quarter, it had projects in hand worth about 37 billion baht ($1.2 billion), of which 18 percent had been affected by floods.

The company would delay a 5 billion baht bond issue to next year from November.

Flooding would mean Pruksa will miss its 2011 net profit target of 4 billion baht and revenue target of 30 billion baht, Chief Financial Officer Somboon Wasinchutchawal said.

The company more than doubled its third-quarter net profit to 761 million baht due to revenue from condominium projects, but fourth-quarter revenue is expected to be the lowest of the year as many clients delayed the transfer of housing units, Prasert said.

"In the fourth quarter, both Pruksa and the property sector will be negatively affected by the floods," he said.

LAND AND HOUSES

Thailand's top home builder, Land & Houses Pcl , 13.21 percent owned by the Government of Singapore Investment Corp, now expects revenue this year to grow by less than 25 percent because of the flooding, Senior Executive Vice-President Adisorn Thananun-narapool told Reuters.

"We gradually cut our revenue target from 33 percent to 25 percent due to a delay in some condominium projects. Now we think it should be below 25 percent because of flooding," Adisorn said, adding this year's net profit should rise in line with revenue.

Adisorn said Land & Houses' fourth-quarter revenue should still be good as it planned to book income from three condominium projects worth a combined 4.3 billion baht ($140 million).

Over the past month, property stocks have underperformed the overall market after many analysts downgraded the sector on concerns about the weak economic outlook and flooding.

"While we believe the global slowdown should have only a limited impact on the property sector, the severe flooding could hurt property demand significantly and slow most property-related activities," Thaninee Satirareungchai, an analyst at KGI Securities, said in a recent note.

Analysts said Pruksa, Land & Houses and Quality Houses were among developers affected by the floods.

At 0840 GMT, the property sector index was down 1.1 percent, while the broader index was 0.5 percent lower. Pruksa was down 1.8 percent and Land & Houses lost 0.8 percent.

Pruksa shares have lost 15 percent in the past month, underperforming a 6 percent gain in the broader market. ($1= 30.67 Baht) (Additional reporting and writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Alan Raybould)