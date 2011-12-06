HONG KONG Dec 6 Investors are giving out sell signals on the Hong Kong property market for 2012, according to an outlook for Asia Pacific released on Tuesday by the Urban Land Institute (ULI).

Selling off retail, residential and industrial property in Hong Kong rate as three of the "best bets" for next year, according to the report entitled "Emerging Trends in Real Estate Asia Pacific 2012".

The Washington-headquartered ULI, a non-profit organisation that focuses on responsible land use and development, compiled the report with PricewaterhouseCoopers International after interviewing 360 property professionals, including investors, developers, asset managers, fund managers, brokers and architects.

The forecast marks a major shift for Hong Kong, which has rated among the top-five investment markets for the last four years. It has since slipped dramatically in terms of investment potential to 14th out of 21 Asian cities tracked going into next year as rapid price escalation has resulted in yields falling to very low levels.

"I don't think it's a sign of distress," said ULI Chief Executive Patrick Phillips in Hong Kong. "Many interviewees believe Hong Kong is a fully priced market."

As a result, Hong Kong investors "are thinking perhaps about taking their chips off the table and reinvesting them in other markets," he said.

Investor interest is strongest in property in Singapore, as it was last year, the report said, with Shanghai the only other city considered a "generally good" prospect.

Sydney, Chongqing -- newly added to the markets the report tracks -- and Beijing round out the top five most attractive cities.

The best individual buy for retail next year is Shanghai, the study said, with Ho Chi Minh best for apartments, hotels and industrial property, and Jakarta favoured for office purchases.

Capital for real estate deals is most available in Singapore and Japan, the study said.

Phillips said it was becoming more difficult to raise money in Australia and Hong Kong, and "near impossible" for property in China and India.

Investor sentiment has soured after the economic rebound in the West failed to bear fruit.

"We got fooled last year," Phillips said. "A year ago, we were feeling pretty good about the pace of economic recovery."

Although distressed plays are emerging in Europe, investors are most upbeat about real estate investment and development in the East.

"Asia is the best place to be," Phillips said. "It's much more optimistic than in the United States or Europe." (Editing by Chris Lewis)