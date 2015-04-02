April 1 U.S. apartment vacancy rate fell to 4.1
percent in the first quarter, from 4.2 percent in the fourth,
while new construction declined to its lowest level since the
first quarter of 2013, real estate research firm Reis Inc
said on Wednesday.
New construction fell to 28,812 units delivered in the first
quarter, from 39,436 units in the fourth, as a number of
projects were pushed until 2015.
"Although it was a bit surprising that new supply continued
to decline during the quarter, this decline likely means that
quarters with historically high levels of completions could be
on the horizon in the near future," Reis Senior Economist Ryan
Severino said.
Rents reached record-high nominal levels during the first
quarter. Asking and effective rents rose 0.6 percent during the
first quarter, Reis said.
New York remained the most expensive market in the country
with effective rents registering $3,200 per month, a 45 percent
premium to San Francisco, which remained the second-most
expensive market, the report said.
Sacramento, California remained the tightest market in the
United States, having the lowest vacancy rate of 2.3 percent.
Reis said it expects the national vacancy rate to rise by
0.7-0.8 percent in 2015 as massive amounts of new supply comes
online. It expects rent to rise about 3.5 percent this year.
(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru)