Oct 1 U.S. apartment vacancy rate rose to 4.3
percent in the third quarter from 4.2 percent in the preceding
quarter, real estate research firm Reis Inc said on
Thursday.
Construction is generally accelerating despite new
construction falling to 40,795 units in the third quarter, from
51,442 units in the second, Reis said.
"Even without the tsunami of new supply hitting the market,
vacancy is on the way up," Reis Senior Economist Ryan Severino
said.
"This does not portend goods things for the next couple of
years as new completions increase and flood the market."
Asking and effective rents both rose 1.3 percent during the
quarter, the report said.
New York remained the most expensive market in the country
with effective rents averaging roughly $3,400 per unit,
according to the report.
New Haven, Connecticut remained the tightest market, having
the lowest vacancy rate of 2 percent.
(Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru)