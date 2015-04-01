March 31 The U.S. office vacancy rate fell to
16.6 percent in the first quarter from 16.7 in the fourth, the
lowest since the third quarter of 2009, research firm Reis Inc
said.
"The labor market has gotten off to a solid start in January
and February and it continues to strengthen... We continue to
expect that the national vacancy rate will fall by roughly 50
basis points in 2015...," Ryan Severino, the firm's senior
economist, said in a statement on Tuesday.
Washington D.C. remained the tightest market, with a vacancy
rate of 9.3 percent. New York followed at 9.6 percent.
Houston's vacancy rate increased by 0.6 percent to 15.1
percent, its highest level since the third quarter of 2011, as
the market clearly felt the impact of the decline in oil prices.
Overall net absorption was 6.4 million square feet of office
space in the quarter, Reis said.
Construction of office space declined to about 4.547 million
square feet in the quarter, the lowest in two years, Severino
said.
The asking and effective rents increased by 0.9 and 1.0
percent, respectively, in the latest quarter.
(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru)