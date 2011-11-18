HONG KONG Nov 18 The average wage for property professionals in Asia has fallen this year, according to a new report, mainly as a result of a pay slump in mainland China.

The average base salary across Asia dropped 5.8 percent to $89,951 in 2011, the Asian Rewards & Attitudes Survey showed. It was compiled by the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors and property recruitment company Macdonald & Co.

The drop was most significant in China, where salaries slumped 30 percent to $68,344. Faced with government restrictions on home purchases, sales have slumped and prices are showing signs of weakness.

Official figures released on Friday showed that home prices in 70 major Chinese cities rose 2.8 percent in October compared with a year earlier, but that was the weakest reading this year .

Wages rose 20 percent in Hong Kong and Singapore, the two most lucrative Asian markets for property professionals, the survey showed. The average salary in Hong Kong was $117,969, while Singapore topped the region at $123,778. (Reporting by Alex Frew McMillan; Editing by Chris Lewis)