by Smita Madhur

NEW YORK, Aug 15 (LPC) - As macroeconomic uncertainty leads to volatile swings in prices in the institutional loan market, one corner of the leveraged loan space, bankers say, has not skipped a beat.

The pro rata loan market is poised to grow as the flight to high-quality assets gains momentum and as U.S. banks drive up demand for funded loans.

Last week, Lender Processing Services shifted $250 million from its institutional term loan, a so-called term loan B, to its pro rata tranche as banks snapped up the credit more eagerly than did institutional buyers.

"On deals like Lender Processing and Omnicare OCR.N, there's a strong appetite in contrast to lower-rated single-B covenant-lite names that are clearly suffering," said one bank lender.

In light of the pricing correction in the institutional loan market, the gulf between double-B and single-B names will be meaningful going forward, banking sources said.

"Putting capital to double-B is reasonable," said a head of syndicate at a bank. "But putting it to single-B is a different ballgame."

Banks are especially hungry for funded term loan As from highly creditworthy borrowers, sources noted. And of late, many issuers have provided them with just that. Georgia-Pacific in July exited the institutional loan market, opting for a $2 billion term loan A, along with a revolver, to refinance its existing secured debt.

Prior to that, Venetian Macau withdrew from market a $1 billion term loan B as pricing was drifting wider on the facility. Instead, the company went ahead with plans to syndicate its pro rata financing, including a $500 million revolver and a $3 billion term loan A at 225 basis points over Libor.

Pro rata loans, including unfunded revolving lines of credit and so-called funded term loan As, are held by banks and are typically made to double-B rated issuers. These loans are often driven by an issuer's relationships with its bank lending group. In comparison, institutional loans, which generally feature single-B names, are sold to investors such as collateralized loan obligations (CLOs), retail funds, high yield bond funds and separate accounts, among others.

Yields on institutional loans have been grinding higher in the past two weeks as investors dump riskier assets. Meanwhile, higher-quality names have been better bid. Double-B rated Ashland Inc (ASH.N), which sold down a coveted acquisition loan earlier this summer, has seen the average bid on its seven-year term loan B drop from 100.14 cents on the dollar to 96.80 cents on the dollar between Aug. 1 and Aug. 12.

In the same timeframe, Ashland's five-year term loan A has fallen from 99.94 cents on the dollar to 97.25 cents on the dollar, according to LSTA/Thomson Reuters LPC MTM Pricing.

On a longer time interval, pricing on pro rata loans is showing a marked decrease, while pricing on institutional loans is trending higher. For instance, in the first quarter of this year, the average spread on double-B term loan As was 246 basis points over Libor, while the average spread on double-B institutional loans, inclusive of a Libor floor, was 396 basis points over Libor, according to estimates from market sources.

By the second quarter, that gap had widened by 60 basis points, with double-B TLAs and double-B institutional term loans at 207 basis points and 417 basis points over Libor, respectively.

The downward pricing trend on pro rata loans is driven, of course, by strong demand for these assets. But banking sources note that given a stalled economic recovery and pressure on European banks, the pro rata pricing decline will experience a deceleration.

"Issuers still have the balance of power," said a bank lender. "But if it's something that's acquisition related, the loan has to be at or above market to clear."

Sources said that even though there are cost of funding pressures for European banks, those banks have shown resilience so far while playing in the U.S. market. One source said that a broad-based estimate for European banks' cost of funding would be around 150-200 basis points over Libor. This, he added, still made a funded TLA at 225-250 basis points over Libor appealing to these banks.

Ultimately, banking sources said, the lure of pro rata financing has to do more with structure than it does with pricing.

"Banks are willing to give in a bit on pricing but are disciplined in terms of covenants and secured versus unsecured baskets," said a banking source.

If it is a pure pro rata loan, with sufficient protections for the bank lender, it will sell on its own, he said.

(Reporting by Thomson Reuters Loan Pricing Corp reporter Smita Madhur; Tel: 1-646-223-6833)