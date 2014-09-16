Sept 16 Pros Holdings Inc :

* Launched on Monday a public tender offer for a maximum of 975,756 Cameleon Software shares, representing 6.9 pct of the share capital

* Said the offer is priced at 2.20 euros per share

* Said offer will be open for 15 days

* Said it intends to follow the offer with a squeeze-out

